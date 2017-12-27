Business

Small savings interest rate cut by 20 bps

The government on Wednesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates.

At the same time, investments in the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3%. The interest rate on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.

A Finance Ministry notification said rates have been reduced across the board for schemes such as the National Savings Certificate (NSC).

Apr 16, 2020 8:44:57 AM

