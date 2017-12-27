Small savings interest rate cut by 20 bps

The government on Wednesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates.

At the same time, investments in the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3%. The interest rate on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.

A Finance Ministry notification said rates have been reduced across the board for schemes such as the National Savings Certificate (NSC).