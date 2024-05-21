Slowdown in services, industry to crimp Q4 GDP growth to 6.7%: ICRA

With industry and services losing some momentum and agriculture seen to be contracting for the second successive quarter, India’s GDP growth was expected to have slowed to a four-quarter low of 6.7% between January and March, which would, however, still add up to an average 7.8% pace of growth for 2023-24, ratings firm ICRA projected.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), which will present national income estimates for 2023-24 on May 31, had earlier projected a 7.6% GDP growth for the year gone by, factoring in a 5.9% uptick for the final quarter, compared with the 8.4% growth estimated for the third quarter (Q3).

Unless growth estimates for the first nine months of the year are revised by the NSO, ICRA said it expects the GDP and GVA (Gross Value Added) growth to print at 7.8% and 7%, respectively, based on its Q4 estimates, which peg GVA growth at 5.7% in Q4, down from 6.5% in Q3.

GVA growth for industry is reckoned to have sequentially slowed to 7.9% in Q4 from 10.4% in Q3, with services softening to 6.2% from 7% in the previous quarter. Agricultural GVA is expected to have contracted for the second straight quarter, shrinking 0.5% in Q4, after a 0.8% drop in Q3, amid weak trends in the rabi output for crops other than wheat and concerns related to yields, ICRA said.

ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar reasoned that lower volume growth, coupled with diminishing gains from commodity prices dampening the profitability of some of the industrial sectors, were responsible for the slower GVA growth in Q4.

On the consumption front, Ms. Nayar said that urban consumption likely remained robust, albeit uneven in Q4, while a nascent revival of rural demand may be on the cards despite the overhang of last year’s unfavourable monsoon on farm output.

“Domestic retail tractor volumes reverted to a year-on-year expansion of 7.7% in Q4 after contracting 4% in Q3. Moreover, some listed FMCG players pointed to a recovery in the rural economy, particularly in the non-food segment, in Q4. This can be partly attributed to the uptick in demand during the marriage season as well as a low base,” she noted, flagging some green shoots.