Skylo unveils ‘Fish Catch Report’ solution

Skylo Technologies which provides satellite narrowband IoT solution in India, has announced the introduction of its “Fish Catch Report”, a mobile communications solution that allows fishermen and boat owners to sell their catch immediately after bringing the fish onto the boat before they reach the shore.

The solution will allow fishermen to easily update and send details of their catch by initiating the selling process while they are still hundreds of nautical miles out at sea, giving them the opportunity to secure the best prices for their catch.

The solution leverages the company’s network, offered in partnership with BSNL and Inmarsat, to provide fishermen and boat owners with real-time data, 2-way messaging and the ability to send SOS messages in times of distress.

“For the first time, fishermen can actively sell their catch based on demand while still out at deep sea, giving them the ability to increase their profits by selling at a higher price and reducing waste, enabling them to make the most out of their hard work,” said Angira Agrawal, COO.

“Our solution provides reliable uptime and gives everyone the ability to improve their business and make more money while providing the freshest fish to consumers, something that the Indian people have been asking for, for years,” he added.

Using always-on connectivity anywhere, the solution captures the details about fish type, quantity, time of catch giving fish buyers the knowledge to pass on to their customers. Making the entire process more transparent and more efficient, buyers can better plan their supply chain before the catch is physically delivered, the firm said.

Get Outlook for iOS