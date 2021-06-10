Skylo ties up with Inmarsat for IoT solutions

MUMBAI

Skylo Technologies, a satellite-based narrow-band (NB) IoT solution company, has entered into an agreement with Inmarsat to make use of its satellite capacity backbone for delivery of IoT solutions for connecting machines and sensors.

The solution is available now in India through a partnership with in-country partner BSNL and expansion plans will be announced later this year, the company said.

“The most effective IoT solutions require a truly resilient and flexible network that can scale as demand grows,” said Rajeev Suri, CEOfficer, Inmarsat.

“Inmarsat’s industry-leading L-band network provides a unique capability for enabling the billions of connected IoT devices in India and across the world that are being deployed at an extraordinary speed,” he said.

“Skylo makes simple, reliable IoT connectivity available to everyone at disruptively-affordable rates,” Parth Trivedi, CEO and co-founder, Skylo Technologies said.

He said the firm’s global IoT connectivity fabric makes way for thousands of life-changing applications — from managing vaccine efficacy during delivery, to advancing precision farming, to providing early warnings in the event of natural disasters.

“We look forward to expanding globally and making our platform available to small and large enterprises, companies deploying new sensors, systems integrators, distributors, governments and OEMs,” he added.

Today, global connectivity is rapidly expanding beyond people to connect billions of machines and devices. Simultaneously, more operations are requiring increased always-available connectivity.

“Satellite IoT connectivity is changing the face of how smart ‘things’ are connected, enabling real- time data transmission, and greater reliability and cost effectiveness, particularly where there is inconsistent or no cellular coverage,” the company said.

Skylo said its solutions help customers receive continuous coverage to send and receive critical two-way messaging, alerts, and continuously transmit valuable sensor data, including location, soil moisture, soil pH and temperature.