Skretting India unveils shrimp, fish feed production facility in Gujarat

February 21, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Norway-based Skretting, a global major in aqua feed and nutrition, said its Indian unit has inaugurated a production facility for shrimp and fish feed in Surat, Gujarat which will cater to domestic and exports markets.

Spread over 20,000 sq mt and built with an investment of €18.5 million (₹165 crore), the facility will cater to both shrimp and fish cultures. The shrimp cultures will include white tiger and black tiger, while fish cultures will include Indian major carps, and high-value fish like snakehead, seabass, the company said.

The facility has three production lines with a production capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes per annum. It will produce both extruded/floating and pelleted/sinking feed as per the requirement of the species and customers. There is also adequate land and infrastructure available to increase production capacity in the future, the company added.

“We have been meeting the needs of shrimp hatcheries, nurseries and farmers since 2018 in India, and supporting customers across feed-farm-health with our high-quality feed and services. The new facility will enable us to contribute to the Make in India initiative, while simultaneously improving efficiencies for a closer connect with our customers,” said Dr. Saurabh Shekhar, General Manager, Nutreco South Asia.

The company will cater to the domestic market and also customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and The Middle East, he said.