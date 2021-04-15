Skoodle plans toy lab to enhance ‘play-and-learn’

Skoodle, a toys and school and office-stationery brand, is planning to set up a toy lab in India to enhance play-and-learn value in children of different age groups. .

The lab will have art students and design mavericks as members who would work on research and design. It will also have toy connoisseurs, commercial designers, child psychologists, art directors and academicians on the mentor council. Details on the investment and location are yet to be revealed. The objective is to take a growing child’s imagination beyond just play and tap into the curious spirits, Stone Sapphire, which owns the brand, said.

“The mission is to deliver toy creations that enhance play-and-learn value for kids of different age groups,” the firm said.

The lab will have zone for toy testers and players which will be a playground for diverse ideas and exploration of play concepts, it said. The focus would be to promote eco-friendly and sustainable concepts in toys.

“We are planning this toy lab to provide an ecosystem of resources for toy innovators and artists for research, development, and market access,” said Vick Rana, chairman, Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Rana’s firms are supplying to Disney, Play-Doh, Marvel Avengers, Hello Kitty and Paw Patrol. The Toy Lab will give an impetus to the Make in India initiative, he said.

“Over a period of time, we aim at building a community of creators who craft toys and art products meant to mitigate the challenges of parenting and enabling children for now and the future,” Mr. Rana said.

He said Skoodle will conduct an outreach programme through several workshops to familiarise the concept.