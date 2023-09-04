Skoda unveils variants of SUV Kushaq, sedan Slavia

September 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Skoda Auto India has announced the introduction of two new variants of SUV Kushaq and sedan Slavia, namely Kushaq Onyx Plus and the Slavia Ambition Plus, ahead of the festive season at ₹11.59 lakh and ₹12.49 lakh respectively. “Both variants feature festive pricing, attractive new exchange benefits, and special corporate plans, all for a limited period,” the company said in a statement. Based on the made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq and Slavia are part of the company’s India 2.0 project.