HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skoda unveils variants of SUV Kushaq, sedan Slavia

September 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Skoda Auto India has announced the introduction of two new variants of SUV Kushaq and sedan Slavia, namely Kushaq Onyx Plus and the Slavia Ambition Plus, ahead of the festive season at ₹11.59 lakh and ₹12.49 lakh respectively.  “Both variants feature festive pricing, attractive new exchange benefits, and special corporate plans, all for a limited period,” the company said in a statement.  Based on the made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq and Slavia are part of the company’s India 2.0 project.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.