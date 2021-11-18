Business

Skoda unveils Slavia sedan

Skoda Auto has unveiled Slavia, a mid-sized sedan, the second product under its INDIA 2.0 project. The price will be announced in February and the company has started accepting bookings. Earlier it had introduced Kushaq, a mid-size SUV in the Indian market. Slavia is manufactured with a localisation level up to 95%, the company said.


