Skoda Auto has unveiled Slavia, a mid-sized sedan, the second product under its INDIA 2.0 project. The price will be announced in February and the company has started accepting bookings. Earlier it had introduced Kushaq, a mid-size SUV in the Indian market. Slavia is manufactured with a localisation level up to 95%, the company said.
Skoda unveils Slavia sedan
Special Correspondent
Mumbai ,
November 18, 2021 21:18 IST
Special Correspondent
Mumbai ,
November 18, 2021 21:18 IST
