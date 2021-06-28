Skoda offers SUV Kushaq from ₹10.49 lakh

Mumbai

Škoda Auto India has opened bookings and announced the prices of its new SUV Škoda Kushaq that was unveiled in India earlier this year.

Kushaq will be offered at an ex-showroom price starting at ₹10.49 lakh nationwide, the company said on Monday.

“The introduction of Kushaq is a watershed moment for Škoda Auto India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market,” said Zac Hollis, brand director, Škoda Auto India. “Kushaq is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market.”

The SUV is built on MQB-A0-IN platform and the company is offering TSI technology across the range.