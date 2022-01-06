Skoda eyes tripling sales in 2022

MUMBAI

06 January 2022 22:00 IST

Skoda Auto India said it would triple its annual sales volumes in 2022 by building on the positive momentum created last year.

From 10,387 units sold in 2020, it had achieved a triple-digit growth of 130% with 23,858 units sold in 2021.

“For 2022, Škoda Auto India aims to triple the 2021 sales volumes, keeping the mid-term target of 1,00,000 units set for 2025,” it said. “The growth in 2021 and the projection for 2022 is based on the successful implementation of the first leg of the India 2.0 project.” This year it would introduce the new Kodiaq SUV on January 10 the first of the 6 products planned for 2022.

The all-new Slavia sedan will be delivered to customers from March 2022 and the other products will be enhancements to Kushaq, Octavia and Superb.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “ Despite challenges of the pandemic and a global chip shortage, we stuck to our outlook and recorded a 130% growth in 2021. We will build on this strong momentum and focus on the diverse range of products, with constant product actions.”

“At the same time, we look to set new standards of customer satisfaction and further enhance the after sales experience, continue with our network expansion and treble our sales volume,” he added.

With this the Indian unit will be amongst the top 10 markets for Škoda Auto and also will be in the top 10 OEMs in India, he said.

In 2022, the entity plans to grow its sales network from 175 to 225 touchpoints.