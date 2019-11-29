Skoda Auto to unveil mid-sized SUV, 3 sedans

Skoda Auto India is betting on sport utility vehicles (SUV) to achieve an annual sales volume of one lakh units in the next five years from the 16,000 units it expects to clock this year.

In 2018, Skoda India had sold 17,244 units.

“There is still space in the segment. We are confident we will grow,” said Zac Hollis, director — sales, service, and marketing, Skoda Auto India, adding a mid-sized SUV in the sub-₹20 lakh segment will be one of the four new products from the Skoda stable by 2021.

As more companies people launch mid-sized SUVs, he said, the segment will grow even as the hatchback segment is expected to shrink. “People are looking for more robustness, feeling of safety [that] a mid-sized SUV gives them over a traditional hatchback in India. Hyundai, Kia, MG have been very successful in the mid- sized segment. We will join them in early 2021,” he said.

Skoda intends to unveil the concept car at next year Motor Show in Delhi. The product portfolio of the company now in India comprise the full size SUV Kodiaq Scout, of which it had also recently launched an upgrade priced almost ₹34 lakh.

To queries on the 100,000 units a year target by 2025, Mr. Hollis expected 60% of the volume to be contributed by SUVs. Besides the mid-sized SUV, Skoda is also planning to launch three sedans.

Noting the company was investing ₹8,000 crore in India, he said the plant in Pune was being expanded.