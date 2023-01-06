HamberMenu
Skoda Auto India eyes double-digit growth; targets 1 lakh units in sales by 2025

For 2023, the car manufacturer plans a slew of product actions and network expansion

January 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The company said it will also expand its network across India by entering new cities.

The company said it will also expand its network across India by entering new cities. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

 Škoda Auto India said it will target double-digit growth in 2023 and is on the path of achieving sales volume of one lakh units by 2025.

The automaker’s sales more than doubled to 53,721 units in 2022, the company said.   For 2023, the car manufacturer plans a slew of product actions and network expansion to achieve the projected growth. 

The company will also expand its network across India by entering new cities, a top executive said.   Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “We are extremely happy to cross the 50,000 sales landmark for the first time in India, with 53,721 cars sold in 2022. We have more than doubled our sales volumes over 2021, and our regional and national presence is growing, too, making 2022 truly the biggest year for us on all fronts.”

“For 2023, we shall build our path toward accelerating growth with more product actions, ensure that our India 2.0 products are well established, steadily grow our network reach, continue with our laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction and deepen our strategic focus on widening the portfolio with both ICE and EV,” he added.

The Kushaq SUV, introduced in July 2021 and the Slavia sedan rolled out in March 2022 have been the key drivers of the company’s growth, he added.

