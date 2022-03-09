SIP accounts have hit a all-time high, says AMFI chief
The number of SIP accounts stood all-time high in February 2022 at 5,17,28,726 compared with 5,04,84,467 in January 2022, which is a healthy sign for the mutual fund industry, said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
“Keeping long-term investment goal investors continue to opt for SIPs for savings related investments. The market situation in India is not bad and is at a short-term correction,” he said. Mr. Venkatesh said that the outflow in income/debt funds was a reflection of the current market dynamics, the ongoing interest rate scenario in the market, and the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
He added, “The inflow into equity markets is a hugely positive sign, despite the marginal drop and it did not account for much other than being a reflection of the fall in mark-to-market values.”
