Sintex Industries lenders approve joint resolution plan of Reliance Industries, ACRE

The lenders of the debt-ridden textiles maker Sintex Industries have approved the joint bid of Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) to acquire the firm under the insolvency resolution process.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Sintex Industries has unanimously voted in favour of the resolution plan by Reliance Industries and ACRE, according to a regulatory filing released on Sunday.

“The e-voting on approval of Resolution Plan was concluded on March 19, 2022, at 10.00 pm and the resolution plan submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd. jointly with ACRE has been duly approved by the 100% CoC members,” the filing said.

Sintex Industries has also received bids from Welspun Group firm Easygo Textiles, GHCL and Himatsingka Ventures along with Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka and were placed before the CoC for consideration during the voting process.

Though Sintex Industries has not shared the quantum of joint bids by RIL and ACRE in the regulatory filing, some reports have claimed the amount to be about ₹3,000 crore and lenders have taken a haircut of more than 50%.

The joint resolution plan of RIL and ACRE has proposed that “existing share capital of the company shall be reduced to zero and the company will be delisted from the stock exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE”.

Insolvency proceeding against Sintex Industries was initiated in April last year. Claims of about ₹7,500 crore have been admitted against the company. As per the procedures under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, the CoC has to approve a bid with at least a 66 per cent majority before it goes to the NCLT for final clearance. Sintex Industries’ revenue was at ₹1,689.15 crore in FY20-21.

For the October-December quarter, it had reported an 80% jump in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹942.66 crore from ₹523.66 crore a year earlier.

It had also reported narrowing down its net loss to ₹103.25 crore from ₹214.99 crore in Q3 FY20-21.