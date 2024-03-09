Singtel divests 0.8% in Bharti Airtel for Rs.5,849 cr.

March 09, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Singapore-based Singtel on Thursday offloaded 0.8% stake in telecom company Bharti Airtel for Rs.5,849 crore through an open market transaction.

NRI Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners, General Organization for Social Insurance, Australiansuper, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GSF II Goldman Sachs and Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust, were among the buyers of Bharti Airtel’s shares.

Singtel through its affiliate Pastel Ltd. sold the shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Singtel entities, including Pastel and Viridian, are promoter entities of Bharti Airtel.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Pastel Ltd. offloaded 4.90 crore shares, amounting to a 0.86% stake in Bharti Airtel.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs. 1,193.70 apiece, taking transaction value to 5,849.13 crore.

As of December 2023, Singtel entities, including Pastel Ltd and Viridian Ltd owned 10.43% stake in Airtel. Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal’s family and Singtel are co-investors in Bharti Telecom Ltd.

Bharti Telecom at present holds 39.57% stake in the country’s second-largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel.

On Thursday, shares of Bharti Airtel rose 0.95% to close at Rs. 1,205 apiece on the NSE.

In November 2022, Singtel divested a 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs. 7,261 crore. The shares were picked by Bharti Telecom Ltd.

In an exchange filing on SGX, Singapore Telecommunication Ltd (Singtel) on Thursday said it has unlocked another SGD 0.95 billion with the sale of a 0.8% direct stake in regional associate Airtel to US-based investment firm GQG Partners.

The resultant gain from the sale is estimated to be SGD 0.7 billion.

This transaction is the latest in the Singtel Group’s capital recycling efforts to unlock value from its assets, bringing the total capital recycled to SGD 8 billion since its strategic reset in 2021, the filing said.

This has allowed the Group to fund the growth of its data centre and IT services, as well as reduce net debt by SGD 3.2 billion as of end September 2023, it added.