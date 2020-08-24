Business

Singapore govt, monetary authority trim stake in Zee Entertainment

The Singapore government and Monetary Authority of Singapore have sold almost one per cent of their total holding in Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL) to 5.93% for an estimated sum of over ₹186 crore by selling shares in the open market.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, GIC Pvt Ltd on account of Government of Singapore (GOS) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sold a total of 93.30 lakh shares, amounting to 0.97% stake in ZEEL on August 20.

While GOS sold 56,76,912 shares aggregating 0.59% stake, MAS sold 36,53,266 shares accounting for 0.38% shareholding, the company said.

Based on the closing price of ₹199.45 per share on BSE on the day of share sale, the transaction is estimated to be valued at over ₹186 crore.

Prior to sale, GOS held 4.81% stake, while MAS’ stake stood at 2.10% aggregating to a total of 6.91%, as per the filing.

Last week, ZEEL had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹29.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against a net profit of ₹529.76 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review was ₹1,338.41 crore. It was ₹2,112.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. According to the company, the impact on earnings was primarily due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 on business activities.

Shares of ZEEL were trading 3.07% higher at ₹198.05 apiece on BSE.

