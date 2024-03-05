ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore gives nod for Vistara-AI merger

March 05, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The parties will have to ensure 2019 level of capacity between four Indian cities and Singapore

Jagriti Chandra

A file photo of Vistara’s CEO Vinod Kannan | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has granted conditional approval for the merger of Vistara with Air India along with Singapore International Airline’s 25.1% stake in the latter.

The approval was granted following commitments from all three airlines that the merged entity will “maintain” capacity, or passenger seats, at pre Covid-19 level (calendar year 2019) for flights between Singapore and Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthpuram.

This followed competition concerns identified by CCCS as the three entities hold majority of the market shares among various airlines offering direct flights on the aforementioned four routes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“CCCS also found that the price and capacity coordination between the parties arising from the confluence of the transactions would significantly restrict competition on the affected routes,” it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Though the AI-Vistara merger was expected to conclude by March 2024, it is now expected to conclude only in the first half of 2025, according to Vistara’s CEO Vinod Kannan. The Competition Commission of India had given its approval for the merger in September 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US