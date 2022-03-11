Singapore-based Cialfo raises $20 million

The latest funding will strengthen Cialfo’s ability to capitalise on increased demand for international student mobility and virtual college recruitment

The latest funding will strengthen Cialfo’s ability to capitalise on increased demand for international student mobility and virtual college recruitment

Singapore-based edtech company Cialfo has secured a further funding of $20 million led by US-based investment firm Tiger Global.

Earlier, in January the company had raised $40 million co-led by global investment firm Square Peg and Australian-headquartered SEEK Investments, taking the total to $60 million. Till date, Cialfo has raised $77 million, it said in a statement.

The company plans to use the fresh capital for continuous product development, ramp up its operations in critical markets such as India and expand its offerings to include special scholarship to students, said its CEO & founder Rohan Pasari.

The latest funding will strengthen Cialfo’s ability to capitalise on increased demand for international student mobility and virtual college recruitment, it said.

Cialfo is a global edtech company and student-first career exploration and college- application network committed to increasing access for millions of students worldwide. Its mission is to make education accessible to 100 million students globally by 2030.

It began its operations in India in 2019 and has already enrolled more than 300 high schools and 60 universities as members. Its platform currently connects over 2,70,000 high school students, their counsellors, and families with more than 1,000 colleges in 50 countries.