Singapore Airlines to raise S$5.3 bn in equity, up to S$9.7 bn via bonds

Singapore Airlines Limited will offer all shareholders S$5.3 billion in new equity and up to a further S$9.7 billion through a 10-year Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCB). Both will be offered on a pro-rata basis via a rights issue, and both issuances will be treated as equity in the company’s balance sheet, as per a statement issued by the airline.

SIA has also arranged a S$4 billion bridge loan facility with DBS Bank, supporting the company’s near-term liquidity requirements. The company would use the proceeds from the rights issues to fund capital and operational expenditure requirements. Both rights issuances would be subject to shareholder approval, it said.

SIA’s largest shareholder Temasek Holdings is expected to vote in favour of the resolutions and procure a subscription for its full entitlement and the remaining balance of both issuances.

SIA chairman Peter Seah said: “This is an exceptional time for the SIA Group. Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, passenger demand has fallen precipitously amid an unprecedented closure of borders worldwide. We moved quickly to cut capacity and implement cost-cutting measures.’’

The aviation sector is a key pillar of Singapore’s economy, supporting more than 12% of the country’s GDP and 375,000 jobs. The Group is at the heart of the aviation ecosystem, with SIA, SilkAir and Scoot accounting for more than half of the passengers flying in and out of Changi Airport.