Singapore Airlines ties up with Tata Communications to enhance employee productivity

November 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Communications Ltd., a global digital ecosystem enabler and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), on Tuesday announced a multi-year agreement to transform the airlines’ communications and collaboration tools to enhance employee productivity and boost user experience, Tata Communications said in a statement.

“SIA and Tata Communications have a successful, long-standing association that has been strengthened over several years. This new transformative initiative delivered on Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform enables SIA users to be connected and collaborative anytime and anywhere globally,” the company said in the statement. Tata Communications said it has been working with SIA for the last five years and in addition to the above solutions, Tata Communications IZOTM SDWAN also enables SIA with intelligent customer call routing to their global customer service centres, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Additionally, SIA pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms are also powered by Tata Communications MOVE enabling global and always connected experience to the crew.

“MOVE global intelligent cellular connectivity facilitates a swift and secure exchange of critical flight and passenger data on pilots and crew tablets, leading to expedited flight turn-round and enhanced on-time performance while achieving significant cost savings compared to traditional data roaming solution,” the company said.