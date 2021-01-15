Business

Simplilearn appoints Karandeep Singh as CFO

Simplilearn, a digital economy skills training platform, has appointed Karandeep Singh as its Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Simplilearn, Mr. Singh was CFO of Flipkart and also associated with brands such as Tesco, Sapient, Dell and Ariba where he held key finance roles.

“I am joining Simplilearn at an exciting time when the Indian edtech sector is booming, experiencing a rapid transformation and going global. The days ahead show the promise of opportunity and growth for the industry,” he said.

