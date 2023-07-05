ADVERTISEMENT

Simplify products, improve affordability, and enhance awareness of insurance: Policybazaar survey report

July 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A consumer insights report ‘How India buys insurance’ has recommended the need to improve affordability, simplify products and create greater public awareness of the importance of insurance.

With lack of sufficient funds to pay premium holding back a significant part of the population from purchasing or renewing their health/life cover, simpler products with key benefits minus the frills can be a useful step in ensuring affordability does not keep anyone from staying protected, the report of Policybazaar said.

It called for systems ensuring authenticity of information and transparency in the communications channel of insurers. Likewise, education on the importance of insurance cover and improving ease of access are paramount to increase insurance penetration levels, the report said. The sample size for the survey was 3,327 people across 27 cities in the country.

