Simplex Castings selected as preferred partner for TsNIIchermet, Russia

April 29, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Simplex Castings Ltd., a manufacturer of castings and engineering solutions, said it had been selected as the preferred manufacturing partner for TsNIIchermet of Russia.

“Simplex Castings Ltd. and ADJ Engineering have been selected by I.P Bardin TsNIIchermet (Russia) as partners for their designed metallurgical equipment for Indian and Russian Steel plants,” the company said in a statement.

“Simplex Castings Ltd. will be responsible for manufacturing of equipment designed and developed by TsNIIchermet,” the company added.

Ketan Shah, Chairman, Simplex Castings said, “This agreement will open doors for Simplex to supply Chermet designed equipment to Indian and Russian Steel plants.”

“We are confident of delivering top notch quality equipment and ensuring further breakthroughs with this partnership,” he added.

