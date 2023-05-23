Simple Energy unveils maiden electric scooters

May 23, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Simple Energy, a clean energy start-up in Bengaluru, has introduced its maiden electric scooters, Simple ONE and Super EV- Simple priced at ₹1,45,000 and ₹1,58,000, respectively, at Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

This price would include a 750W charger. The Simple Energy bikes claim a range of 212 kilometres coverage per charge and deliveries will commence soon.

According to Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, the company would ramp up its retail operations to 40-50 cities in the next 12 months, and have a network of 160-180 retail stores.

