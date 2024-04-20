GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

 Signify Innovations aims to double revenue in three years

April 20, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Chennai

N Anand
Signify Innovations India Ltd Business Head – Smart Homes and Switches, Raja Moudgil says they plan to open 200 more ‘Philips Smart Light Hubs’ nationwide.

Signify Innovations India Ltd Business Head – Smart Homes and Switches, Raja Moudgil says they plan to open 200 more ‘Philips Smart Light Hubs’ nationwide. | Photo Credit: N. Anand

Signify Innovations India Ltd., plans to double its revenue from smart lighting business by setting up 200 Philips ‘Smart Light Hubs’ natiowide over two to three years, said a top official.

“Last fiscal, revenue from lighting segment grew 20% against industry growth of 10%-15%. This year, we are aiming at double digit growth,” said Signify Business Head India - smart homes and switches, Raja Moudgil during an interaction.

Smart lighting refers to the use of Internet of Things to control room lighting and the ability to use cloud to control power virtually.

Formerly known as Philips Lighting India Ltd., Signify has established 300 Smart Light Hubs so far. They are a one-stop destination for customers’ home lighting needs be it smart or decorative lighting.

“Last year, we added 100 Smart Light Hubs. Most of them are run by franchisees. We do invest quite a bit in these franchisees and the Hubs achieve break even in the first six months,” Mr. Moudgil said.

He inaugurated the 16th Philips Smart Light Hub in Chennai on Thursday. New stores have been planned across tiers one, two and three cities.

Mr. Moudgil said connected lighting systems were growing rapidly contributing 13% of overall revenue last fiscal. “This year we expect them to contribute 20% and reach 50% in three years time,” he said.

Related Topics

industrial production

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.