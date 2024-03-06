ADVERTISEMENT

Signature Global reports pre-launch sales of ₹3,600 crore from Gurugram realty project 

March 06, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate company Signature Global (India) Ltd. has announced pre-launch sales of more than ₹3,600 crore for its latest premium housing residential development project, ‘DE LUXE-DXP,’ in Sector 37D, Gurugram.

Spread over 16.5 acres, this project presents a sales potential of 2.7 million sq. ft., the company said in a statement. To be constructed in Sector 37D, Gurugram, the project offers 3BHK, 3.5BHK, 4.5BHK apartments priced in the range of ₹3.5 crore to ₹5 crore and penthouses.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Signature Global, said, “With growing affluence in the middle class, a significant population segment has developed better purchasing power and higher aspirations. These factors have led to growing demand in the mid-housing segment.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Surprisingly NRI & employees of big corporate have shown immense response. It is interesting to note that each buyer has been allotted only one unit. These patterns indicate that market sentiment for real estate investment is poised towards growth,” he added.

For the 1,008 units available for sale, Signature Global’s DE LUXE-DXP received expression of interest of over 5.4 times.

For the sake of transparency the company had hired the services of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to handle the entire process from recording expression of interest to allotment of units.

“The entire process from EOI and allotment to booking and payment was Digital making the process extremely transparent and reliable,” the company added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US