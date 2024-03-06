Signature Global reports pre-launch sales of ₹3,600 crore from Gurugram realty project 

March 06, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Real estate company Signature Global (India) Ltd. has announced pre-launch sales of more than ₹3,600 crore for its latest premium housing residential development project, ‘DE LUXE-DXP,’ in Sector 37D, Gurugram.

Spread over 16.5 acres, this project presents a sales potential of 2.7 million sq. ft., the company said in a statement. To be constructed in Sector 37D, Gurugram, the project offers 3BHK, 3.5BHK, 4.5BHK apartments priced in the range of ₹3.5 crore to ₹5 crore and penthouses.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Signature Global, said, “With growing affluence in the middle class, a significant population segment has developed better purchasing power and higher aspirations. These factors have led to growing demand in the mid-housing segment.”

“Surprisingly NRI & employees of big corporate have shown immense response. It is interesting to note that each buyer has been allotted only one unit. These patterns indicate that market sentiment for real estate investment is poised towards growth,” he added.

For the 1,008 units available for sale, Signature Global’s DE LUXE-DXP received expression of interest of over 5.4 times.

For the sake of transparency the company had hired the services of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to handle the entire process from recording expression of interest to allotment of units.

“The entire process from EOI and allotment to booking and payment was Digital making the process extremely transparent and reliable,” the company added.

