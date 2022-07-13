Signature Global files DRHP with SEBI for ₹1,000 cr. IPO

July 13, 2022 21:17 IST

Offer comprises fresh issue of up to ₹750 cr. and offer for sale of of up to ₹250 cr.

Affordable housing developer Signature Global (India) Ltd. has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for a ₹1,000-crore public issue.

The offer comprises fresh issue of up to ₹750 crore and offer for sale of (OFS) of up to ₹250 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signature Global is focussed on affordable and mid segment housing in the Delhi-NCR executing projects under the Government of India and Haryana State government’s Affordable Housing Policy (AHP) and Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY).

As on March 31, the company had sold 23,453 residential and commercial units within Delhi-NCR region out of which 21.478 are the residential units with average selling price of ₹28.1 lakh per unit.

Its sales have grown at a CAGR of 142.47% from ₹440.57 crore in fiscal 2021 to ₹2,590.22 crore in fiscal 2022. Most of Signature Global’s completed, ongoing and forthcoming projects with saleable area of 84.78% are located in Gurugram and Sohna in Haryana. Almost all its projects are being undertaken under AHP or DDJAY-APHP schemes.