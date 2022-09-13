Siemens unveils Xcelerator digital platform in India

ADVERTISEMENT

Siemens has introduced ‘Siemens Xcelerator’ in India with an objective to accelerate digital transformation and for value creation of large enterprises and MSMEs. Apart from industry, the solution finds application in buildings, grids and mobility, the company said.

“Siemens Xcelerator is an open and evolving digital business ecosystem that comprises a comprehensive, curated portfolio that includes digital and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled offerings [software, hardware and digital services] from Siemens, and certified third parties,” the company said.

Peter Koerte, Chief Technology Officer and Strategy Officer, Siemens AG, said, “India will play a key role in the global roll-out of Siemens Xcelerator. With over 6,000 software engineers at our development centres in the country, India will be at the forefront and a key hub to further accelerate the digital transformation efforts of our customers worldwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is both an ambition and a reality. With the launch of Siemens Xcelerator, I am confident that as partners, Siemens can scale up the innovation and digital transformation journey for customers in India,” he added.

“With Siemens Xcelerator, we have taken everything that a customer needs on to one platform, allowing them to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at scale,” said Sunil Mathur, managing director and CEO, Siemens Ltd.

He said SMEs in India would be the greatest beneficiaries of this platform as it could help them to scale up, upgrade and adopt new designs and components much faster to stay competitive.

“Siemens Xcelerator will help to create a powerful ecosystem of partners who can jointly accelerate digital transformation tailored to specific business goals. Our aim is to help companies to increase their performance, flexibility, and sustainability,” he added.