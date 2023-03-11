ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhartha Mohanty to be LIC’s interim chairperson 

March 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director Siddhartha Mohanty is set to be the interim chairperson of the insurance major from March 14.

He will be entrusted with financial and administrative powers and functions of chairperson, in addition to his own duties, with the incumbent chairperson M.R. Kumar completing his term on March 13, LIC informed the stock exchange citing a Union Finance Ministry communication.

Mr. Mohanty will be the interim chairperson for three months, with effect March 14, or till assumption of the charge by the regular appointee to the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, the Ministry’s Department of Financial Services said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US