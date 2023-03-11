HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddhartha Mohanty to be LIC’s interim chairperson 

March 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director Siddhartha Mohanty is set to be the interim chairperson of the insurance major from March 14.

He will be entrusted with financial and administrative powers and functions of chairperson, in addition to his own duties, with the incumbent chairperson M.R. Kumar completing his term on March 13, LIC informed the stock exchange citing a Union Finance Ministry communication.

Mr. Mohanty will be the interim chairperson for three months, with effect March 14, or till assumption of the charge by the regular appointee to the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, the Ministry’s Department of Financial Services said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.