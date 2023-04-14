ADVERTISEMENT

SIDBI to fund purchase of 50,000 EVs

April 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) through a campaign has announced to provide finance for the purchase of 50,000 EVs in India.

This is pilot phase to strengthen the EV ecosystem, including uptake for two, three and four-wheelers has two components – direct and indirect lending. 

Under direct lending, SIDBI will directly give loans to eligible MSMEs including aggregators, fleet operators, and EV leasing companies for the purchase of electric vehicles and develop charging infrastructure including battery swapping.

The Indirect scheme targeted at NBFCs including small unrated/ focused /emerging NBFCs actively engaged in EV financing shall reach out to last mile by inducing access to funds as also reducing landed cost.

Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said, “We intend to promote the entire EV value chain. This pilot shall be followed by scaling up support to eco system from multilaterals support. MSMEs, aggregators and other crucial actors of EV value chain have been facing challenges in convincing financial institutions to lend them.”

CONNECT WITH US