SIDBI picks up stake in NODC

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), said it has acquired 7.84% stake in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity named Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) through an investment of ₹10 crore. ONDC was incorporated on December 30, 2021, with an objective to create a first-of-its-kind open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services. S Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said “We are confident that our investment in ONDC will help develop digital infrastructure which aims to democratise the digital commerce in the country. The infrastructure created would serve as a public good by augmenting market access for MSMEs, particularly micro enterprises and retailers by lowering cost and effort for them to onboard the e-commerce market places.”