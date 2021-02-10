Business

SICMA opposes builders strike call

Special Correspondent Chennai 10 February 2021 23:10 IST
Updated: 10 February 2021 23:10 IST

Builders finding excuse

to raise prices: SICMA

South India Cement Manufacturers Association (SICMA) has strongly condemned a strike call given by the Builders Association of India (BAI) against rising input costs, including that of cement. A SICMA spokesman said BAI was not only spreading misinformation among the public but also took advantage of a growing economy to further increase the already- unaffordable realty prices.

