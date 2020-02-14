Business

Sical Logistics posts Q3 loss of ₹48 crore

Sical Logistics Ltd. an integrated logistics provider and unit of the Coffee Day group, has posted a net loss of ₹48.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019 against a profit of ₹7.96 crore registered during the corresponding year-ago period. In the period, revenue from operations dipped 59.72% to ₹142.31 crore.

In accompanying notes, the company said it had not serviced debts on due dates to banks and financial institutions, amounting to ₹121.24 crore, of which the principal was ₹99.51 crore and interest, ₹21.73 crore.

