SIAM moves SC on deadline for BS-IV vehicles

16 March 2020 22:25 IST

Some State governments fixed early cut-off date

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Monday said it has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to ensure that sale and registration of BS-IV complaint is allowed till March 31, 2020.

The move follows circulars from some State governments setting a cut-off date ranging between February 29 and March 25, 2020, for accepting registration applications for BS-IV-compliant vehicles. “SIAM has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking directions for ensuring that sale and/or registration of BS-IV vehicles is allowed till the cut-off date of March 31, 2020,” the industry body’s president Rajan Wadhera said.

He added that some State governments have recently issued circulars directing that no applications for registration of BS IV vehicles be accepted on or after a certain date, which are much ahead of March 31, 2020, deadline.

“These circulars have put the customers, dealers and vehicle manufacturers in severe discomfort as each of them are racing against time to exhaust the BS IV stocks which are with the dealers,” he added.

As per a Supreme Court order, the sale and registration of BS IV vehicles is banned from April 1, 2020, meaning that vehicle makers will only be able to sell BS-VI compliant vehicles post the deadline.