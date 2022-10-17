Shriram Transport, Sundaram Finance raise FD rates

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 Shriram Transport Finance and Sundaram Finance have announced an increase in fixed deposit rates.

Shriram Transport has increased fixed deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points across tenors. Customers can earn interest up to 8.9% on FDs since last Friday, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) said in a statement.

Shriram Transport, which is one of the largest asset financing NBFCs, has also introduced a special benefit for women with an additional 10 bps per annum on all FD rates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Finance, one of the leading NBFCs, revised the interest rates on term deposits for the general public and senior citizens for tenors of one to three years with effect from Sunday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For the general public, the rates on 12, 24 and 36-month deposits have been increased to 6.65%, 7% and 7.30% respectively. Senior citizens will get an additional interest of 0.35% for one, two and three years respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app