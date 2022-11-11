Shriram Transport Finance ties-up with Euler Motor to finance e-3wheelers cargo vehicles

Officials of Shriram Transport Finance Co. and Euler Motors during the signing up event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Transport Finance Co. (STFC) has tied-up with Euler Motors (Euler) to finance electric 3-wheeler cargo vehicles for last mile logistics solutions.

The partnership is in line with the objective of a green and sustainable future that Shriram has embarked upon in 2022. This is the first in the line for e-CV tie up with more to follow, STFC said in a statement.

STFC has witnessed the rising demand for e-commerce and logistics-related vehicles and the rising need for their financing.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this tie-up with Euler, the company will now be present end-to-end in the supply chain financing of e-commerce vehicles. The company will expand into the supply chain financing business steadily and is looking to capitalise on the increasing demand for end-to-end integrated supply chain financing.