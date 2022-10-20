Shriram Transport Finance Q2 net rises 38% to ₹1,067 cr.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 19:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC) has reported a 38% growth in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹1,067 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹5,348 crore and net interest income increased by 22.85% to ₹2,694 crore, the lNBFC said in a regulatory filing.

Total assets under Management rose to ₹1,35,249 crore from ₹1,21,647 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the quarter, STFC had written off ₹95 crore of loans utilising the ECL provision created as management overlay on account of COVID-19. The ECL provision of ₹1,741 crore was retained by STFC as of September 22 towards management overlay on account of COVID-19 write-off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app