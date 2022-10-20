Shriram Transport Finance Q2 net rises 38% to ₹1,067 cr.

Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC) has reported a 38% growth in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹1,067 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹5,348 crore and net interest income increased by 22.85% to ₹2,694 crore, the lNBFC said in a regulatory filing.

Total assets under Management rose to ₹1,35,249 crore from ₹1,21,647 crore.

During the quarter, STFC had written off ₹95 crore of loans utilising the ECL provision created as management overlay on account of COVID-19. The ECL provision of ₹1,741 crore was retained by STFC as of September 22 towards management overlay on account of COVID-19 write-off.