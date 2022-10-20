Business

Shriram Transport Finance Q2 net rises 38% to ₹1,067 cr.

Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance

Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC) has reported a 38% growth in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹1,067 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹5,348 crore and net interest income increased by 22.85% to ₹2,694 crore, the lNBFC said in a regulatory filing.

Total assets under Management rose to ₹1,35,249 crore from ₹1,21,647 crore.

During the quarter, STFC had written off ₹95 crore of loans utilising the ECL provision created as management overlay on account of COVID-19. The ECL provision of ₹1,741 crore was retained by STFC as of September 22 towards management overlay on account of COVID-19 write-off.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 7:24:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shriram-transport-finance-q2-net-rises-38-to-1067-cr/article66035759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY