SPL plans doubling sales to ₹5000 cr. by FY27

Shriram Properties Ltd. (SPL) has ambitious plans to double its sales to ₹5000 crore, triple its revenue and quadruple its profits by FY27, said Group CEO J. Gopalakrishnan.

“Our desire is to achieve what we did in the past 25 years within the next 10 years,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan told the media.

SPL has 42 projects on hand with a development potential of 42 mn sq. ft. amd it aims to double its inventory in two years.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said since RERA’s introduction in 2006, SPL’s sales volume rose 3.5 times to 4.6 mn sq. ft. and sales value by five times to ₹2,362 crore. The firm’s annual handovers have risen four times to more than 3,000 units in FY24, he said.

Celebrating its silver jubilee, SPL unveiled a new brand identity ‘SPLNxT’ with focusing on the mid-segment. Under this the firm aims to sell more than 20 mn sq. ft., in Bengaluru, Chennai Pune and Kolkata.

In Chennai, it expects to add about 6-8 mn sq. ft. in two years.