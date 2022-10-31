Shriram Life Insurance rolls out new plan

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 22:11 IST

Shriram Life Insurance introduced ‘Shriram Life Premier Assured Benefit’ aimed at helping individuals aged 30 days to 50 years to meet their recurring needs and achieve major financial goals in life.

This is a non-participating life insurance savings plan that offers attractive guaranteed returns, the company said in a statement.

The plan comes with income and settlement payout options. The unique feature of the plan lies with the ‘Life Plus’ coverage, wherein survival benefits are paid to the family as scheduled even after the life assured’s death. These benefits are paid over and above the death sum assured.

