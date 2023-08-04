ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Life Insurance Q1 PAT falls 10%, total premium surges

August 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Life Insurance reported profit after tax for the quarter ended June declined more than 10% to ₹35.4 crore from ₹39.6 crore in the year-earlier period even as total premium surged almost 82% to ₹717 crore (₹394 crore).

New business premium, which includes both individual as well as group policies, stood at ₹488 crore (₹207 crore). Assets under management (AUM) at ₹9,688 crore (₹7,866 crore) was an increase of 23%. During the quarter, the insurer sold 56,493 policies as against 58,436 in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

For group premiums, the new business totalled ₹354 crore (₹93 crore). Individual business at ₹134 crore was an increase of 18% while the industry growth was 8%. Growing individual new business would be a key focus in current fiscal with the company expecting to grow by 20-25% in this segment, Shriram Life Insurance said in a release.

“We are focused on reaching more customers and exploring newer markets to increase insurance penetration in the rural and middle-income segment,” MD and CEO Casparus J. Kromhout said.

