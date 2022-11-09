Shriram Life Insurance posts net profit of ₹75 cr. in H1

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 22:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Life Insurance Company MD & CEO Casparus J.H. Kromhout

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Life Insurance Company (SLIC) has posted a net profit of ₹75 crore for the first half ended September FY23 against a loss of ₹46 crore for the year-ago period.

During the period under review, total new business increased by 23% to ₹457 crore. Assets under management rose to ₹8,149 crore from ₹6,762 crore. Gross premium grew by 14% to ₹969 crore.

The numbers reflect the insurer’s strategy to focus on technology adoption and rural penetration, it said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our strategy to blend technology adoption with rural penetration has breathed new life into our commitment to cover India’s economically vulnerable segments. We are now able to reach more customers across a bigger geography, provide value through relevant products and efficient customer service processes,” said MD & CEO Casparus J.H. Kromhout.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

SLIC is promoted by Shriram Group and South Africa-based financial services group Sanlam Ltd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app