Shriram Life declares ₹149-cr. bonus for FY23

June 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (SLIC) has declared a bonus of ₹149 crore for FY23, an increase of 25% from the year-earlier period.

The bonus would benefit 3.29 lakh individuals and their families. It comes on the back of a record profit and 24% growth in individual non-single premiums, the insurer said in a statement.

Last year, SLIC sold 2.90 lakh policies. Assets Under Management crossed ₹9,000 crore, an increase of 17%.

Including group business, SLIC provided life cover to more than 53 lakh new lives last year. It sources 45% of its retail business from the rural sector.

