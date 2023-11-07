Shriram Group to foray into ARC, wealth management

November 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - JAIPUR

Shriram Group has announced plans to enter into the asset reconstruction (ARC) and wealth management businesses. “We will get into ARC, we have already applied for licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and once we get it, we will start operations. We have already selected the team from in-house,” Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman, Shriram Ownership Trust, said addressing a press conference. “We will infuse ₹300 crore into this business and our focus will be retail ARC segment, which no other ARC is into. The average ticket size of the [stressed] assets would be less than ₹20 lakh. All other ARCs are focusing on big ticket sizes,” he said. This business would be a 100% subsidiary of Shriram Capital, the holding company of the group. Mr. Revankar said that the group would soon enter into wealth management advisory service and focus on ticket sizes of ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh. This is as compared with a minimum corpus requirement of ₹3 to ₹5 crore of other large wealth management companies and banks. The group has also chalked out plans to scale up its asset management and stock broking businesses to offer investment products to its customers. The group, which had undertaken a merger process last year in September to achieve synergy in its various businesses, had achieved all milestones and met all the promises made at that time, Mr. Revankar said. Citing the example of Shriram Finance Ltd., he said in one year of integration, the net interest margin (NIM) had gone up from 8.19% to 8.65%, the return on asset (ROA) had improved from 2.86% to 3.11%, and the return on equity (ROE) has increased from 15.07 to 15.30% as on September 2023. Similarly the gross NPA has reduced to 5.79% from 6.31%, while the net NPA is down to 2.8% from 3.32%, and the earnings per share (EPS) has gone up from ₹77.29 to ₹91.40. “We have achieved and delivered everything we said at the time of merger. We will improve further in the future,” he added.

(The writer was in Jaipur at the invitation of Shriram Group)

