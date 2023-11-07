HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shriram Group to foray into ARC, wealth management

November 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - JAIPUR

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Shriram Group has announced plans to enter into the asset reconstruction (ARC) and wealth management businesses.  “We will get into ARC, we have already applied for licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and once we get it, we will start operations. We have already selected the team from in-house,” Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman, Shriram Ownership Trust, said addressing a press conference. “We will infuse ₹300 crore into this business and our focus will be retail ARC segment, which no other ARC is into. The average ticket size of the [stressed] assets would be less than ₹20 lakh. All other ARCs are focusing on big ticket sizes,” he said. This business would be a 100% subsidiary of Shriram Capital, the holding company of the group.  Mr. Revankar said that the group would soon enter into wealth management advisory service and focus on ticket sizes of ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh. This is as compared with a minimum corpus requirement of ₹3 to ₹5 crore of other large wealth management companies and banks.  The group has also chalked out plans to scale up its asset management and stock broking businesses to offer investment products to its customers.  The group, which had undertaken a merger process last year in September to achieve synergy in its various businesses, had achieved all milestones and met all the promises made at that time, Mr. Revankar said. Citing the example of Shriram Finance Ltd., he said in one year of integration, the net interest margin (NIM) had gone up from 8.19% to 8.65%, the return on asset (ROA) had improved from 2.86% to 3.11%, and the return on equity (ROE) has increased from 15.07 to 15.30% as on September 2023. Similarly the gross NPA has reduced to 5.79% from 6.31%, while the net NPA is down to 2.8% from 3.32%, and the earnings per share (EPS) has gone up from ₹77.29 to ₹91.40. “We have achieved and delivered everything we said at the time of merger. We will improve further in the future,” he added.

(The writer was in Jaipur at the invitation of Shriram Group)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.