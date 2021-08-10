Business

Shriram Group firms raise ₹2,000-cr. FDs

Shriram Group companies Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (Shriram City) and Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) have raised a ‘record’₹2,000 crore in July through retail fixed deposits (FDs).

Attractive interest rates, a large customer base, long track record of issuing FDs, digitally-enabled systems, strong parentage and reputed brand name, along with the COVID-19-induced need for security led to the record amount of FDs raised by these entities, it said in a statement.

Shriram City raised retail FDs worth ₹390 crore and STFC ₹1,610 crore in July, the highest-ever funds raised so far through FDs. In Q1, Shriram City Retail FDs grew 33% to ₹5,761 crore and STFC by 49% to ₹17,903 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 8:33:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shriram-group-firms-raise-2000-cr-fds/article35841078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY