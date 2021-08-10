Shriram Group firms raise ₹2,000-cr. FDs

Shriram Group companies Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (Shriram City) and Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) have raised a ‘record’₹2,000 crore in July through retail fixed deposits (FDs).

Attractive interest rates, a large customer base, long track record of issuing FDs, digitally-enabled systems, strong parentage and reputed brand name, along with the COVID-19-induced need for security led to the record amount of FDs raised by these entities, it said in a statement.

Shriram City raised retail FDs worth ₹390 crore and STFC ₹1,610 crore in July, the highest-ever funds raised so far through FDs. In Q1, Shriram City Retail FDs grew 33% to ₹5,761 crore and STFC by 49% to ₹17,903 crore.