Shriram Group creates Board of Management

Chennai

30 November 2021 22:53 IST

Shriram Group on Tuesday created a Board of Management (BoM) to define the long-term vision and strategy of the group. The financial services company said the group had inducted four senior members to the BoM and R. Thyagarajan would mentor the BoM of Shriram Ownership Trust. The BoM will be responsible for defining the long-term strategy of the individual entities and the group and overseeing its execution.

“In my various interactions, I have reiterated that one individual cannot manage a large group like ours. It requires a set of individuals with varied skills who can collaborate to drive the group’s vision and strategy,” Mr. Thyagarajan said.

“In line with my conviction, a leadership team will oversee SOT’s interest, as the promoter of the Shriram Group has been constituted,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Internally, we have been clear that the promoters stake in the Shriram Group, will be owned by its current and future leaders, who will be the best custodians of Shriram’s future growth,” he added.

The BoM comprises D.V. Ravi, MD, Shriram Capital, R. Duruvasan, whole-time director, Umesh Revankar, non-executive director, and Jasmit Singh Gujral, non-executive director.

All four will be designated as trustees of the Shriram Ownership Trust.