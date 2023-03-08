ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram General opens two exclusive women’s branches

March 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram General Insurance MD & CEO Anil Kumar Aggarwal

Shriram General Insurance Co. (SGIC) on Wednesday announced the opening of all-women branches in Ludhiana and Jaipur.

Said to be the first-of-its-kind initiative in the insurance sector, the workforce spans from the branch manager to support staff, said the company in a statement.

Going forward, the company plans to replicate the same model on a pan-India basis to facilitate the professional growth of women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Studies have found that women who work in diverse organisations report higher job satisfaction. By hiring qualified women at all levels, we create a more inclusive culture that values diversity. The CFO and the Legal Head at SGIC are women, which is indicative of the culture the company has built,” said Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD & CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US