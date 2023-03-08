Shriram General opens two exclusive women’s branches

March 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shriram General Insurance Co. (SGIC) on Wednesday announced the opening of all-women branches in Ludhiana and Jaipur.

Said to be the first-of-its-kind initiative in the insurance sector, the workforce spans from the branch manager to support staff, said the company in a statement.

Going forward, the company plans to replicate the same model on a pan-India basis to facilitate the professional growth of women.

“Studies have found that women who work in diverse organisations report higher job satisfaction. By hiring qualified women at all levels, we create a more inclusive culture that values diversity. The CFO and the Legal Head at SGIC are women, which is indicative of the culture the company has built,” said Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD & CEO.