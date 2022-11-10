Shriram General Insurance H1 net profit dips 48% to ₹147 crore on decline in investment income

‘Gross written premium was up 27% to ₹991 crore, with 74% of all policies sold online’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram General Insurance Co. (SGIC) said net profit declined 48% to ₹147 crore for the first half ended September due to a drop in investment income triggered by rising interest rates.

During the period, SGIC earned ₹11 crore as profits from sale of investments compared with ₹48 crore a year earlier. It underwrote 27% more 17.59 lakh new policies. Gross written premium was up 27% to ₹991 crore, with 74% of all policies sold online, it said in a statement.

SGIC settled 64,424 claims down from 75,299. Solvency ratio increased from 4.05 times to 4.60 times.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are expanding our business both digitally and physically. Our phygital approach will drive future growth,” said Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO.

The board declared an interim dividend of 19%.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

SGIC is amongst the most profitable insurers having returned ₹2,143 crore in dividends to the promoters for an investment of ₹259 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app